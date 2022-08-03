Mumbai: Water cut in parts of city tomorrow, here's the list of areas (Representational Image) | FP

Parts of city will see water supply disruption on Thursday, August 4 as the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation is undertaking work on connecting Tansa main with Break Pressure Tunnel (BPT) line.

The work of connecting Tansa Main with BPT line will be carried out at Bhandup complex. Two 1200mm suction sluice valves will be replaced at the pumping station. The work will be carried out on Thursday from 10 am till 12 midnight and the water supply will be disrupted during the same hours.

Areas from Mumbai International Airport, Bandra Terminus, areas across Dharavi, Vikhroli, Bhandup and other eastern and western suburbs will see the water supply cut.

The officials have made an appeal to the residents and advised them to store water and also requested them to use water judiciously.

Water will be completely shut off in areas:

Gawdevi Hill, Sarvodaya Nagar, Kanjurmarg to Vikhroli Station along Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg on both sides, Suryanagar, Chandan Nagar and adjoining areas.

Ramabai Nagar I & II, Tembhipada, Anthony's Church, Kamraj Nagar Precinct, Patkar Compound Precinct, Sai Hill, Sai Vihar, Nardas Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Aarey Road, Morarji Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Jaibhim Nagar, Filter Pada, Pathanwadi, Dharavi and adjecent areas.

N Division: Supply from Kailash Complex Pumping Station - Veer Savarkar Marg area, Vikhroli (West), Vikhroli Village, Godrej Hospital Vikhroli (East).

K/East Division: Chakala, Prakashwadi, Govindwadi, Malpa Dongri No. 1 and Hanumannagar, Motanagar, Shivajinagar, Shahid Bhagat Singh Colony (Part), Charat Singh Colony (Part), Mukund Hospital and adjoining areas

L Division: Parts of Kurla will see 15 percent reduction in water supply and low pressure water supply to higher areas.

Water supply after completion of work

Water supply from 2.30 midnight to 11 am will be controlled through Vikhroli (East).

While areas like Vikhroli station road, Shreyas Cinema Junction, Godrej Company and others will see complete water supply shut off.

Meanwhile areas like Sarvodaya Nagar, and others will have low pressure water supply.

The entire area of the Western Suburbs and Eastern Suburbs will see 15% reduction in water supply.