In PICS: BMC Installs 1st Girder Connecting Mumbai Coastal Road & Worli Sealink

By: Prathamesh Kharade | April 26, 2024
BMC installed a giant beam (bow arch string girder) connecting the Bandra-Worli Sealink as part of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project on Friday.
The event took place on Friday, (April 26) at 3:25 am, marking a successful step forward in the city's infrastructure development.
BMC managed to connect these two engineering marvels using fill-and-cut methods, setting a precedent in the country's infrastructure projects.
The installation ceremony, which commenced at 2 am, saw the conclusion of tasks at 3:25 am, within a span of and hour and 25 minutes.
Commissioner and Administrator of the BMC, Bhushan Gagarani, personally witnessed the historic moment of the giant beam's installation.
The beam established today was established on the route from Worli to Nariman Point.
Key officials including former Deputy Commissioner Dr. Amit Saini, Chief Engineer (Mumbai Coastal Road Project) Girish Nikam were among who were present at the event there.
This beam weighs two thousand metric tons and is 136 meters long and 18 to 21 meters wide.