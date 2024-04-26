Central Railway To Run 8 Fully Air-Conditioned Summer Special Trains Between Mumbai To Danapur & Gorakhpur; Details Inside | File Photo

Central Railway has been consistent in its efforts to fulfil the demand for more trains from Mumbai to the North and provide a comfortable travel during the summer season.

Central Railway has decided to run 8 fully air-conditioned summer special train services between Mumbai to Danapur / Gorakhpur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The details of the trains are as under:

CSMT-Danapur-CSMT AC Special (4 trips)

01107 AC special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 11.20 pm on 30.04.2024 & 04.05.2024 and will arrive Danapur at 11.00 am third day. (2 trips)

01108 AC special will depart Danapur at 1.30 pm on 02.05.2024 & 06.05.2024 and will arrive CSMT Mumbai at 5.00 pm next day. (2 trips)

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara

Composition: 15 AC-3 Tier-Economy, One General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Car. (17 LHB Coaches)

CSMT-Gorakhpur –CSMT AC Special (4 trips)

01109 AC special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 11.50 pm on 28.04.2024 & 02.05.2024 and will arrive Gorakhpur at 08.20 am third day. (2 trips)

01110 AC special will depart Gorakhpur at 11.20 am on 30.04.2024 & 04.05.2024 and will arrive CSMT Mumbai at 11.15 pm next day. (2 trips)

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

Composition: 15 AC-3 Tier-Economy, and 2 Generator Cars. (17 LHB Coaches)

For Reservation Purposes:

Bookings for special Train Nos 01107 and 01109 AC special on special charges will open on 27.04.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are requested to avail these summer special train services.