Mira Bhayandar: Wanted For Gangrape & Murder, Goon Held After Being Absconding For 13 Years

Mumbai: The central crime unit (CCU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have finally arrested a dreaded criminal who had continued to retain the tag of “fugitive” for more than 13 years in police files. According to the police, the accused who has been identified as-Akram Riyasat Ali Khan alias Shaikh (now aged 36) was wanted for his involvement in three heinous crimes including the horrifying case in which a 20-year-old teenager was gangraped for which an offence was registered at Nirmal Nagar police station in Bandra on 10, September 2015. The other two crimes include the brutal murder of a man whose naked body was found in the Valiv area of Vasai in November 2012, and a case of violent assault on his colleague on 4, September 2012. While his accomplices in the above cases had been arrested, Shaikh remained absconding for more than 13 years.

As a part of the Operation All Out recently launched by the MBVV police to track suspected trouble mongers and nab fugitives ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the CCU led by police inspector- Rahul Raakh under the guidance of DCP (Crime)-Avinash Ambure had started re-investigating unsolved cases.

The unit conducted a background check of the fugitive and got hold of sketchy clues of him being holed up somewhere in Mumbra. The unit activated its core informer network and managed to apprehend him from the Shilphata area of Mumbra in Thane district on Thursday after a relentless two-month long gruelling effort. The accused who is a native of Basti district in Uttar Pradesh frequently changed his locations to evade arrest. His custody has been handed over to the Valiv police stations for further investigations.