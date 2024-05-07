 Mumbai News: Biker Racing Wrong Side In Bandra Collides Into Cop Car; Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Biker Racing Wrong Side In Bandra Collides Into Cop Car; Arrested

Mumbai News: Biker Racing Wrong Side In Bandra Collides Into Cop Car; Arrested

In the wee hours on Monday, a Yamaha superbike lost control and crashed into the right rear door of the police vehicle and damaged its glass.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Biker Racing Wrong Side Collides Into Cop Car; Arrested | Representational Image

The Bandra police arrested a 19-year-old man on Monday for allegedly damaging a police vehicle, even as two accomplices managed to flee. The trio was racing on superbikes at 3.15am on May 5 when the police tried to stop them. Attempting to flee, they collided with the police vehicle.

The police said they were keeping an eye on bikers racing on the wrong side near Triangle Point, Western Express Highway, on Sunday night. In the wee hours on Monday, a Yamaha superbike lost control and crashed into the right rear door of the police vehicle and damaged its glass.

Read Also
VIDEO: Mumbai Traffic Police Constable Caught On Dash Cam Riding Bike In Wrong Direction On Bandra...
article-image

The biker swiftly switched to another bike driven by someone else and fled. Two other bikers accompanying him also escaped. However, the key accused, Shoaib Khan, was later caught from Govandi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Builder Penalised A Second Time For The Same Offence

Mumbai: Builder Penalised A Second Time For The Same Offence

Mumbai News: Biker Racing Wrong Side In Bandra Collides Into Cop Car; Arrested

Mumbai News: Biker Racing Wrong Side In Bandra Collides Into Cop Car; Arrested

Mumbai News: Celebrity Fashion Designer, Kin Booked For Assaulting Sister-In-Law Over Property...

Mumbai News: Celebrity Fashion Designer, Kin Booked For Assaulting Sister-In-Law Over Property...

Mumbai News: Police Issue Lookout For 38-Year-Old SoBo Man After Wife's Murder

Mumbai News: Police Issue Lookout For 38-Year-Old SoBo Man After Wife's Murder

Mumbai: Security Guard Sentenced To 10-Years In Jail For Sexually Assaulting 5 Children In 2018

Mumbai: Security Guard Sentenced To 10-Years In Jail For Sexually Assaulting 5 Children In 2018