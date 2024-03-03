VIDEO: Mumbai Traffic Police Constable Caught On Dash Cam Riding Bike In Wrong Direction On Bandra Flyover

Mumbai Traffic Police Constable Caught On Dash Cam Riding Bike In Wrong Direction On Bandra Flyover | Twitter

Mumbai: A video has hit the internet in which it can be seen that a traffic police constable is dangerously flouting the traffic law in Mumbai's Bandra. The video has been shared on social media and the video is going viral on the internet. It is being claimed in the video that two Mumbai Traffic Police constables were spotted and caught on dashboard camera breaking the traffic rules on highway in broad daylight in Mumbai.

A constable of the Mumbai Traffic Police can be seen in the video going in the wrong direction on a flyover on his bike in Bandra. The traffic police constable was caught on the dashboard camera of the car while driving in the wrong direction.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Riding In Wrong Direction

The traffic police constable was riding in the wrong direction on the Bandra flyover, off Bandra-Worli Sea link which falls under the Bandra Police Traffic Division area.

The user shared the video on 'X' and the account has been identified as @MNCDFbombay. The account user has been identified as founder of MNCDF, Advocate Trivankumar karnani, Criminal lawyer Bombay High court.

'Police Constables Flout Traffic Laws'

The user shared the video saying, "A citizen caught two instances on his dash cam yesterday - one traffic cop entering the wrong side directly, and the other taking a U-turn before joining the same. We respect the role of police as guardians of Law & Order, but let's uphold the law for everyone's safety & ensure that police officials don't indulge in motor vehicle offences.. We hereby request the @CPMumbaiPolice to issue directives to the Citys Police Force."

It is being claimed that another traffic constable is taking a U-Turn before joining the other constable. However, it is not seen in the video that the other police constable is taking a U-turn from which direction. The incident was caught on camera on Saturday (March 02) at around 5 PM in the evening in Bandra.

Car Running At High Speed

The dash cam of the car in which the video was shot can be seen moving at a speed of over 80 KMPH. The cars were moving at a high speed when the traffic constable was going in the wrong direction.

This could prove fatal for the traffic constable and also the driver of the another if any accident would have occurred at such high speed on the highway. The police officers should also adhere to the traffic laws and they should follow what they preach first. This sets a wrong examples among the people who follow traffic rules strictly and faithfully.

Law Guardians Violate The Law

The act of a Traffic Police official riding on the wrong side blatantly mocks Motor Vehicle rules & regulations. If a regular citizen did this, an FIR for endangering public safety would follow. When law guardians violate the law, it sends a negative message, suggesting they are above it, weakening deterrence against such rule-breaking.