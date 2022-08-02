Mumbai weather update: Possibility of good rainfall over city next week | Photo Credit: AFP

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted likely good rainfall over Mumbai post weekend, along with partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light thundershowers in the city and suburbs over the next two days.

The IMD has also predicted the possibility of moderate thunderstorms with rainfall over Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, and Solapur during the next 2 days.

According to IMD official Sushma Nair, thunderstorms and lightning in these regions will occur mostly because of the interaction of dry winds (due to a trough) with moist winds (coming from the east).

On Wednesday and Thursday, the entire state of Maharashtra has been given a yellow alert (moderate rainfall with thunder), except for the Konkan coast including Mumbai.

While districts around Mumbai, including Thane, Raigad, Satara, Pune, and Kolhapur, have been given a yellow alert for Friday and Saturday. However, Mumbai will remain on green alert (no warning) for the next few days till Saturday, but there is a possibility of good rainfall from 8 August onwards.

Regarding heavy rainfall in other parts of the country, the IMD has issued a red alert for Kerala, which continues to witness heavy rainfall. The state of Tamil Nadu too has been witnessing heavy rainfall, due to which the government has instructed the disaster management agencies to be on high alert.