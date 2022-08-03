e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: FIR against 9-year-old for ramming into elderly while cycling in Goregaon

The complaint was filed by actor Simran Sachdeva, who alleged that the child rammed into her 62-year-old mother while cycling at Lodha Fiorenza that is located in Goregaon East.

Wednesday, August 03, 2022
The Vanrai police in Goregaon registered an FIR against a nine-year-old boy from for allegedly ramming into an elderly woman while cycling. The FIR was ostensibly registered on the order of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Dindoshi division), a departmental enquiry by the police has found.

According to a report by Mid-Day, ACP Sanjay Patil called Sub Inspector Tanaji Patil, who is investigating the case, to register a case in the matter.

She further claimed that her mother fell down and sustained injuries, leading to a surgery for dislocation of the hipbone.

As per Section 83 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), nothing done by a child above seven and under 12 years is considered as an offence as s/he has not attained sufficient maturity of understanding to judge the nature and its consequences of his/her conduct.

Mid-Day quoted its sources saying that initially, Tanaji wasn't ready to file the case, however, after receiving call from ACP Patil on landline phone, he ordered the FIR.

