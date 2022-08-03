e-Paper Get App

Govind Pansare murder: Bombay HC transfers probe to Maharashtra ATS

In 2015, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID was formed following the order of the HC while hearing a plea by Pansare’s family members seeking a probe by a special team.

Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Bombay High Court has transferred the probe in the Govind Pansare murder case to Maharashtra ATS from the Special Investigation Team of CID. The officers of CID will assist the ATS in the investigation.

The Crime Investigation Department, which had been probing the killing of activist Govind Pansare for seven years, had told the Bombay High Court on Monday it had “no objection” if the investigation is transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

On February 16, 2015, Pansare was shot in Kolhapur. He succumbed to his injuries on February 20.

