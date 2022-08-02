Mira Bhayander: 13-year-old boy abducted for ransom found brutally murdered

Mumbai: Toddler abducted, search on for suspect woman | File Photo

In a horrifying incident, a 13-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted for Rs. 25 lakh ransom from a playground near his house in the Shanti Park area of Mira Road on Sunday was found murdered in Naigaon near Vasai next day. A case of kidnap had been registered at the local police station after the boy had gone missing on 31, July. A team from the Kashimira police station led by API-Prashant Gangurde under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector-Sanjay Hazare and ACP- Vilas Sanap managed to apprehend both the killers within 12 hours of the heinous crime.

The accused who have been identified as- Mohammed Fazal Ansari (26) and Imran Shaikh (28) had befriended the deceased- Mayank Singh (13), last month as they often frequented the playground. A few days ago, the duo promised the boy that they would give him a mobile phone and asked him to bring a sim card from his home. Immediately after the boy brought a sim card on 31, July the duo abducted him and took him to Naigaon on their bike. They threw him off the bridge near Bapane Chowky on Kaman Road.

However, the boy survived and started shouting for help, following which the duo rushed down and stabbed the boy on his stomach before strangling him to death. The duo then called up the boy’s mother demanding Rs. 45 lakh as ransom to release her child. Notably, the accused used the same sim card which the boy had given them. After negotiations, the demand was scaled down to Rs. 25 lakh.

In the meantime, the boy’s family informed the police about the ransom call, following which the police team immediately swung into action. Based on electronic surveillance, CCTV camera footages and input from informers, both the accused were apprehended on Monday. After rounds of sustained interrogations, the duo led to the body of the child and the bike used in the crime. “We have nabbed both the killers.

But, unfortunately, we could not save the child as he was killed hours after his abduction.” said a senior police officer requesting anonymity. Both the accused who have been booked for murder, kidnap for ransom and criminal conspiracy were remanded to custody after they were produced before the district sessions court, Thane on Tuesday. Further investigations were on.