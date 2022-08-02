Mumbai: MMRC calls tender for DPR of Metro 3 extended part till Navy Nagar

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) carrying out Metro 3 Underground corridor had called tender for detailed project report (DPR) of extended part that will go beyond colaba Cuffee Parade up til Navy Nagar. The DPR will take six months time after which another tender for construction of extended metro line will be called. The extended part comprises 2.5km of which nearly 1.5 km will be the actual metro line length and remaining stretch will be useful for turning metro rakes, etc.

According to the tender the interested one have to 'Prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) including Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) & Social Impact Assessment (SIA) Report for Southern Extension of Mumbai Metro Line-3 from Cuffe Parade to Navy Nagar'.

They should submit proposal online at www.tenderwizard.com/MMRC as per by September 01, 2022 till 4 pm. In March this year, the state government announced the underground Metro-3 corridor that has the originating station at Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai will be extended to Navy Nagar, currently only accessible by road transport.

The announcement was made by deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar during his 2022-23 Budget speech.

The 32.5km-long actual Metro-3 corridor is also known as the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz line but its originating station was in Cuffe Parade and now it will be in Navy Nagar.