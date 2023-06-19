Mumbai: Shinde-Thackeray Exchange Expletives Even As Shiv Sena Celebrates 2 Foundation Day Programs

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray exchanged chosen expletives as on its 57th foundation day, the Shiv Sena saw two celebrations organised in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) put up a grand show at the NESCO centre at Goregaon; while the Shiv Sena (UBT) put up a relatively smaller rally at the Shanmukhananda Auditorium in central Mumbai. Playing with words, Thacekray criticised Shinde for treachery and for bowing down before the Delhi. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaction in Manipur and took pot-shots at Shinde and tried to play victim card while saying, “they stole everything from us.”

Shinde defends his government's performance

Shinde, while replying to allegations levelled by Thackeray, explained how his government has been very effectively run since past one year and how his government has been effectively and efficiently reaching out to the poor and needy common man.

Read Also Mumbai News: CM Shinde Gives Nod To Set Up SIT To Look Into Irregularities In BMC

“Here we have crowd (Gardi), while they have ‘Gaardi’ there,” Thackeray said while referring to the Shinde’s rally and added ‘Gaardi’ was a tribe from the Peshwa era who were deployed in order to create ruckus and for extortion. “They have plenty of them gathered there today,” Thackeray said.

Verbal war continues with references to gatherings and behavior

Referring to the Shinde faction as “Mindhe (helpless stooge) Sena” Thackeray said, “The Mindhe Sena is unhappy over my criticism of PM Narendra Modi. They say it is like spitting on Sun. But, I’d like to ask them why their sun doesn’t rise there in Manipur? Why there is no light there?” Thackeray asked.

“We started a revolution on June 20 last year and on June 30, we brought back the BJP-Shiv Sena Yuti (alliance) back to power,” Shinde said as he began his address at the grand rally. He explained how many like him went to several hardships and went to jail for Shiv Sena and asked Thackeray, “Where were you when we went to jail? How many cases you ever had on you?”

Accusations and counter-accusations

Shinde also asked the party workers gathered at the venue in huge numbers. “Do you see any change in me after I became Chief Minister?” Shinde asked his party men and went on to level allgations against Thackeray over how he ignored people and party workers in the need of hour.

“It is you who is trying to wipe out the thoughts of Balasaheb through your deeds,” Shinde said to Uddhav Thackery.

While refuting the “Khoke” (kickbakcs from the BJP) charge levelled against him, Shinde said, “The Khoke used to reach you home. You are worried about that money which has stopped coming to you and hence blaming us with the term ‘Khoke’.”

Shinde also highlighted the difference between him and union Home Minister Amit Shah. “In the recent cyclone Shah was there throughout monitoring the relief and rescue operation. But, you went to a five start hotel leaving Balasaheb alone at home on July 26 (2005),” Shinde said referring to Thackeray’s behaviour.

“My government’s resolve is to bring back the Marathi manoos who had to leave Mumbai due to your wrong policies,” Shinde said adding the various schemes of his government and the beneficieries.

“There is no rule of law left in Manipur. A retired officer told me that the condition there is like Libiya. Houses if BJP union ministers are being burnt there, yet the BJP leaders aren’t visiting Manipur,” Thackeray said while criticizing the BJP.

Referring to a speech by DCM Fadnavis, Thackeray said, “he presented a comedy show.”

“Fadnavis said Modiji made the vaccines. I want to ask him if Modiji made the vaccines, what the other pharma companies were doing?” Thackeray said and added, “Modi id Vishwaguru. If he has made the vaccines, he will rule the whole universe also.”

“If you are mighty finish off the enemy of the country and not the opponents in politics,” Thackeray said while concluding his 23 min speech.

“The BJP will praise you only till they need you,” Thackeray told Shinde, in a word of caution.

Fadnavis Labels Thackeray the "First Gaddar" of Maharashtra

Meanwhile, at a rally in Kalyan, organised as part of the BJP’s mass outreach program, Devendra Fadnavis took on Uddhav Thackeray while calling him the “First Gaddar” of Maharashtra.

“It was you who ditched us. You won because of us and ditched us for the sake of power. You have no right to call anyone Gaddar (traitor),” Fadnavis said.

Referring to Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks that BJP pushed him towards the Congress-NCP, Fadnavis said, “We didn’t push you. You were attracted towards the power. The chair was calling you, encouraging you to approach them. You sought votes for the BJP-Shiv Sena Yuti (alliance) and the people had given complete majority to the alliance. You had sought votes for Hindutva and the Yuti. But, you changed after the results. Sold your ideology for the sake of power.”

Fadnavis criticises Thackeray's governance

“In a sense, if anyone is real traitor in Maharashtra, that is you Uddhav Thackeray!” Fadnavis added.

“You call government under Shinde as Khoke Sarkar. But, your government for 2.5 years was the Kumbhakarna Government. Sharad Pawar himself has written that Uddhav Thackery went to Mantralaya only twice in the whole tenure, which costed the alliance dearly,” Fadnavis added.

Refutation of criticism and defence of Shinde

Referring to the CM’s decision to set up an SIT to look into the misappropriations in BMC, Fadnavis said, “The government shall ensure that whatever money you (Uddhav Thackeray) has taken home will be brought back to the exchequer through this SIT.”

Fadnavis also highlighted that the MVA government in Maharashtra didn’t start even a single new scheme in MMRDA area during their tenure of 2.5 years.

“Shinde came with us, the people with whom he had asked for votes. The 40 people who came with him had not sought votes with NCP-Congress people. So, they are not traitors,” Fadnavis said while refuting Thackeray’s criticism of Shinde.