Shiv Sena's (UBT) Thane District Chief Demands Action Against Miscreants For Throwing Ink On Ayodhya Poul

Thane: Kedar Dighe, the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Shiv Sena Thane district president, has called for severe action against the individuals responsible for allegedly throwing ink and assaulting Ayodhya Poul, the state social media coordinator of UBT's Shiv Sena. The incident occurred during an event in Kalwa, Thane district, on June 16.

Ayodhya Poul has lodged a complaint at Kalwa Police Station regarding the incident. She claimed that it was not an event organised by the Thackeray group, but rather a premeditated conspiracy.

Suspected Conspiracy

Kedar Dighe expressed his belief that this incident was part of a conspiracy, pointing out that Ayodhya Poul often targets politicians from the present government through her Twitter account.

"I think this is a conspiracy as Ayodhya Poul is always targeting the politicians of the present government through her twitter handle . Poul was called in Kalwa for an event saying that it was a party program. On reaching there, Poul noticed that it was not her party program. It is unfortunate that later she was attacked for no reason," Dighe said.

Dighe emphasised the need for the police to take decisive action in light of the incident's impact on law and order.

"Poul after lodging a complaint when she was coming out from the police station, she was attacked again. In the background of law and order, the police should take appropriate action. If anyone is doing something by conspiring in such a way, concrete action should be taken against them," he added.

Appeal to Party Members

Dighe urged party members to exercise caution and not fall victim to such conspiracies. Poul had received an invitation to the event, featuring a banner of the UBT party.

"Poul was invited to the event by sending a banner of UBT party. On reaching there, she realized that there was no party program. But, the intentions of the people who called her for the program were wrong and they allegedly first threw ink on her and later assaulted her. I appeal that no one should fall prey to this kind of conspiracy."

Background of the Incident

Sources suggest that the incident may be a consequence of a recent clash between Ayodhya Poul and MLA Santosh Bangar. During the Agriculture Produce Market Committee elections held statewide, Bangar had claimed that he would secure all 17 seats in the Kalamanuri Bazar Samiti in Hingoli. However, it was later revealed that he only won five seats. Poul targeted Bangar over this discrepancy.

The police officer from Kalwa Police Station stated that the case is currently under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken accordingly.