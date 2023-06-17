Navi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Distributes Education Material On Aditya Thackeray's Birthday

Shiv Sena (UBT) Distributes Education Material On Aditya Thackeray's Birthday | Amit Srivastava

Panvel Taluka unit of Shiv Sena (UBT) distributed educational materials among students of a school in Kondap of Raigad Zilla Parishad on the occasion of the birthday of Shiv Sena youth chief and former environment minister Aditya Thackeray.

A social cause in tribal areas

Panvel Taluka Chief Vishwas Petkar himself distributed educational materials among needy poor tribal children of Zilla Parishad School. Petkar said that this is Shiv Sena's (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) policy to carry out activities with the goal of social cause. As a part of it, educational materials were distributed in remote tribal areas.

On this occasion Sub Taluka Chief Baban Phadke, senior party workers Maruti Palekar, Division Chief Pramod Patil, Division Chief, Sub Division Chief Vishnu Bhoir, Branch Chief Padghe Kashinath Patil, Branch Chief Mahodar Eknath Shinare, Branch Chief Morbe Jagannath Mhatre, Deputy Branch Chief Devichapada Nandu Mhatre, Branch Head Vavanje Parashuram Gaikar, Honorable Upsarpanch Chidran Shankar Deshekar, Akshay Patil, Principal Asal Choche, and school teacher Amit Sawant were present.