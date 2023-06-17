 Navi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Distributes Education Material On Aditya Thackeray's Birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Distributes Education Material On Aditya Thackeray's Birthday

Navi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Distributes Education Material On Aditya Thackeray's Birthday

Petkar said that this is Shiv Sena's (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) policy to carry out activities with the goal of social cause.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) Distributes Education Material On Aditya Thackeray's Birthday | Amit Srivastava

Panvel Taluka unit of Shiv Sena (UBT) distributed educational materials among students of a school in Kondap of Raigad Zilla Parishad on the occasion of the birthday of Shiv Sena youth chief and former environment minister Aditya Thackeray.

Read Also
15-day Summer Camp At Tribal Museum: Bhuribai teaches nuances of tribal painting to slum kids
article-image

A social cause in tribal areas

Panvel Taluka Chief Vishwas Petkar himself distributed educational materials among needy poor tribal children of Zilla Parishad School. Petkar said that this is Shiv Sena's (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) policy to carry out activities with the goal of social cause. As a part of it, educational materials were distributed in remote tribal areas.

On this occasion Sub Taluka Chief Baban Phadke, senior party workers Maruti Palekar, Division Chief Pramod Patil, Division Chief, Sub Division Chief Vishnu Bhoir, Branch Chief Padghe Kashinath Patil, Branch Chief Mahodar Eknath Shinare, Branch Chief Morbe Jagannath Mhatre, Deputy Branch Chief Devichapada Nandu Mhatre, Branch Head Vavanje Parashuram Gaikar, Honorable Upsarpanch Chidran Shankar Deshekar, Akshay Patil, Principal Asal Choche, and school teacher Amit Sawant were present.

Read Also
Thane: Shiv Sena UBT leader Aditya Thackeray leads protest rally over attack on its women's wing...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Pargaon Village Delegation Meets Joint MD Of CIDCO, Seek Completion Of Stalled...

Navi Mumbai News: Pargaon Village Delegation Meets Joint MD Of CIDCO, Seek Completion Of Stalled...

Navi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Distributes Education Material On Aditya Thackeray's Birthday

Navi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Distributes Education Material On Aditya Thackeray's Birthday

Thane News: Man Tries To Die By Suicide Outside CM Eknath Shinde's Residence

Thane News: Man Tries To Die By Suicide Outside CM Eknath Shinde's Residence

Shiv Sena Leader Ayodhya Poul Allegedly Assaulted, Ink Thrown At Her In Thane

Shiv Sena Leader Ayodhya Poul Allegedly Assaulted, Ink Thrown At Her In Thane

FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Loses ₹4.26 Lakh In Online Lucky Draw Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Loses ₹4.26 Lakh In Online Lucky Draw Scam