 Thane: Shiv Sena UBT leader Aditya Thackeray leads protest rally over attack on women's wing chief
Uddhav-faction Shiv Sena's city women's wing chief Roshni Shinde was allegedly assaulted by members of Shinde faction over a Facebook post.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Aditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray is leading a protest rally against authorities for the apathy shown by Thane police in taking cognisance in the matter of recent attack on one of its woman leader, who is currently hospitalised.

Uddhav-faction Shiv Sena's city women's wing chief Roshni Shinde was allegedly assaulted by members of Shinde faction over a Facebook post. The incident reportedly took place between Ghodbunder road and Kasarvadavli area on Tuesday.

Read Also
Shiv Sena [UBT] pregnant functionary beat up in Thane, no FIR yet; video goes viral
