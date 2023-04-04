Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) slams BJP for not giving Bharat Ratna to Savarkar | File Photo

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) has ridiculed the ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatras’ being taken out by the BJP in tandem with the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in different parts of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and the MP from South Mumbai, Arvind Sawant, said if the BJP was really committed to Veer Savarkar and his philosophy of Hindutva, then it should posthumously confer the Bharat Ratna on him.

Sawant noted that the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi has been in office since 2014, but still has not found time to honour Savarkar with the country’s highest civilian award. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray had repeatedly written letters to Modi suggesting Bharat Ratna for Savarkar. The Shiv Sena (UBT) noted that that the government had given a Bharat Ratna to Pranab Mukherji, a Congress leader.

Sena's stand brought embarrassment to BJP

The Shiv Sena (UBT)’s stand has caused huge embarrassment to the BJP. In fact, many within the BJP itself want the Bharat Ratna to be conferred on Savarkar.

“There is no justification for not giving the award to the foremost proponent of Hindutva. But, I think it is because of the earlier differences between the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha, to which Savarkar belonged, the great patriot’s name is not being considered for Bharat Ratna. But the party should forget the earlier differences and give the award to Savarkar posthumously. In doing so, the party will be honouring itself and remove the sting from the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s criticism,” a BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.