Sanjay Raut demands Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar

Sanjay Raut | File

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday appealed to BJP-led Central government to confer the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar.

In a statement to news agency ANI, Raut said, "Veer Savarkar was legend of Maharashtra. He is a brave son of Maharashtra. Central government should give Bharat Ratna to him."

He further attacked AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi saying that he is provoking Muslims.

"BJP and Asaduddin Owaisi are 'Ram and Shyam ki jodi'. Shiv Sena will fight alone. Asaduddin Owaisi is provoking muslims by wearning black sherbani."

On Saturday, during a rally in Maharashtra's Thane Owaisi slammed the Shiv Sena leader and asked, "Cant't Maharashtra's muslims be like Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde?"