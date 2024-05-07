Mumbai Police Arrest Dawood Bandu Khan From Agra, Fugitive In 40-Year-Old Rape Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has successfully arrested Dawood Bandu Khan (70), also known as Papa, from Agra, who had been on the run for the past 40 years. The accused was changing his identity to avoid arrest. The DB Marg police conducted a special operation and apprehended him. A rape case had been filed against Dawood Bandu Khan in 1984.

In this case, Khan started being absent from the hearings at the Sessions Court. Eventually, the Sessions Court declared him a fugitive. A non-bailable warrant was issued against him. Khan had been on the run for the last 40 years, and the case was pending in court.

In accordance with the election code of conduct, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Kumar Garg, Zone-2 has initiated a special operation aimed at locating and apprehending fugitive suspects noted in station records. As part of this effort, a police team carried out a search for a fugitive on Falkland Road in Mumbai, but were unable to find him.

Further inquiries in the neighborhood revealed that the suspect, Khan, had sold his residence on Falkland Road and relocated to North India with his family. Despite these leads, the police were unable to ascertain his current location.

Police Constable Vinod Rane began questioning Khan's contacts. He discovered Khan's whereabouts from a informant. The information obtained was verified. As soon as we learned that the suspect was in the Agra, Uttar Pradesh, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Vinay Ghorpade, Police Sub-Inspector Santosh Koyandé and a team departed for Agra.

Surveillance was set up at the accused's residence in the Agra area. After confirming the information using technical methods, a trap was laid in the area where Dawood Khan lived, and he was arrested. Khan has been brought to Mumbai on transit remand.

A police officer revealed that the accused Khan was involved in a business of melting gold. Khan kidnapped a girl and raped her, for which he was arrested. The accused was later granted bail by the court, but after getting bail, he stopped attending the regular court hearings.