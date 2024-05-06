Mumbai News: Police Issue Lookout For 38-Year-Old SoBo Man After Wife's Murder | Representative image

The Malabar Hill police are on the lookout for a 38-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife, suspecting her fidelity, while his mother has been arrested on the charge of destroying evidence. The accused were identified as Ajay Vardham and his mother Asha alias Saraswati, who live in Shimla Nagar, Malabar Hill.

According to the police, the crime took place on the night of May 4 when Vardham and the victim, Anjali, 36, were having dinner and a dispute arose between them over food quality. In a fit of rage, the accused, who was in an inebriated state, stabbed the woman to death reportedly in front of their elder son.

The terrified boy called Anjali's brother, Ashok Nalawade, who lives nearby. He told the police that he found the victim lying on the floor covered in blood when he reached the spot. It appeared that she had been stabbed on her left chest, Nalawade said, adding that he took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

After the stabbing, Vardham and his mother allegedly attempted to destroy evidence by wiping away blood. Based on his complaint, a case was filed under the Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 34 (common intention).