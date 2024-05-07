 Palghar Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By 2 Men Whom She Befriended On Instagram; Duo Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By 2 Men Whom She Befriended On Instagram; Duo Arrested

Palghar Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By 2 Men Whom She Befriended On Instagram; Duo Arrested

The duo had used fake names to identify themselves, but based on intelligence and technical inputs, the police zeroed in on them.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
article-image

Palghar: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly repeatedly raped by two men she befriended on social media in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Arrested

The district rural police on Monday arrested the accused from Talasari under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said. Both men are in their mid-20s, the official said.

Read Also
Thane: 72-Year-Old Bakery Owner Arrested For Allegedly Raping 9-Year-Old Girl In Kalyan
article-image

One of the accused befriended the victim on Instagram, and on April 30, he took her to his house, where he raped her, he said. On May 4, the two accused repeatedly raped the girl at different locations, the official said.

False Identities Used

The duo had used fake names to identify themselves, but based on intelligence and technical inputs, the police zeroed in on them, he said. The accused have been remanded to police custody till May 9, and further probe is underway, the official said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Watchdog Foundation Writes Letter To CM Shinde About Hacking Of Another Baobab Tree In...

Mumbai: Watchdog Foundation Writes Letter To CM Shinde About Hacking Of Another Baobab Tree In...

Shirur Seat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results

Shirur Seat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results

Palghar Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By 2 Men Whom She Befriended On Instagram; Duo Arrested

Palghar Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By 2 Men Whom She Befriended On Instagram; Duo Arrested

Mumbai Police Arrest Dawood Bandu Khan From Agra, Fugitive In 40-Year-Old Rape Case

Mumbai Police Arrest Dawood Bandu Khan From Agra, Fugitive In 40-Year-Old Rape Case

Thane Murder: 36-Year-Old Man's Head Smashed With Stone, Body Found In Forest; 2 Friends Of Victim...

Thane Murder: 36-Year-Old Man's Head Smashed With Stone, Body Found In Forest; 2 Friends Of Victim...