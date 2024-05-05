 Thane: 72-Year-Old Bakery Owner Arrested For Allegedly Raping 9-Year-Old Girl In Kalyan
PTIUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Representative photo

Thane: Police have arrested a 72-year-old man who owns a bakery in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl, an official said. The incident took place on April 30th evening when the victim went to the bakery shop located in Kalyan area to make some purchases, he said.

Accused Threatened To Kill Her Parents

The man lured the girl with chocolates, took her inside the shop and allegedly raped her, the official from MFC police station in Kalyan said on Saturday. The accused also threatened to kill the girl's parents if she informed them about the offence.

The girl later informed about the incident to her parents who subsequently filed a police complaint, the official said.

POCSO Case Filed

The police registered a case on May 1st against the man under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him on Saturday, he said.

