Thane School Molestation Case: Child Rights Body Begins Its Probe, Chairperson Sushiben Shah Speaks To Management

Parents protesting outside the school, demanding that the entire school management be fired. | Musab Qazi/FPJ

Mumbai, February 26: The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has begun its own probe into the alleged molestation of eight Class 2 students from a private school in Thane during a picnic last week. The commission chairperson Sushiben Shah visited the school on Wednesday and spoke to the management and former principal. Claiming that the school failed to protect the rights of children, she urged parents to report abuse of their kids.

According to the FIR registered by the police, the alleged incident occurred on February 20, when the students were returning from an outing at a theme park in Ghatkopar. A bus attendant employed by the contracted travel agency allegedly touched the private parts of children while providing them snacks. The man was arrested and has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

School Responsible For Molestation: Shah

Shah held the school responsible for the alleged assault. “The incident is highly condemnable. When a child comes to school, it is the responsibility of the school to protect her/him,” she said urging parents to register complaints with the police. “Your information will remain confidential and security will be provided by the police,” she added.

The news of the alleged incident had led to an agitation by the aggrieved parents. Following a push, the school sacked six of its staffers, including three accompanying teachers, principal, COO and the headmistress.