 Thane School Molestation Case: Child Rights Body Begins Its Probe, Chairperson Sushiben Shah Speaks To Management
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane School Molestation Case: Child Rights Body Begins Its Probe, Chairperson Sushiben Shah Speaks To Management

Thane School Molestation Case: Child Rights Body Begins Its Probe, Chairperson Sushiben Shah Speaks To Management

The commission chairperson Sushiben Shah visited the school on Wednesday and spoke to the management and former principal.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Parents protesting outside the school, demanding that the entire school management be fired. | Musab Qazi/FPJ

Mumbai, February 26: The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has begun its own probe into the alleged molestation of eight Class 2 students from a private school in Thane during a picnic last week. The commission chairperson Sushiben Shah visited the school on Wednesday and spoke to the management and former principal. Claiming that the school failed to protect the rights of children, she urged parents to report abuse of their kids.

According to the FIR registered by the police, the alleged incident occurred on February 20, when the students were returning from an outing at a theme park in Ghatkopar. A bus attendant employed by the contracted travel agency allegedly touched the private parts of children while providing them snacks. The man was arrested and has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

Read Also
Thane Court Sentences 14-Day Judicial Custody To Man Accused Of Molesting Minors During School...
article-image

School Responsible For Molestation: Shah

Shah held the school responsible for the alleged assault. “The incident is highly condemnable. When a child comes to school, it is the responsibility of the school to protect her/him,” she said urging parents to register complaints with the police. “Your information will remain confidential and security will be provided by the police,” she added.

Read Also
Thane School Molestation Case: Principal, Headmistress & COO Sacked
article-image

The news of the alleged incident had led to an agitation by the aggrieved parents. Following a push, the school sacked six of its staffers, including three accompanying teachers, principal, COO and the headmistress.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Tough Stand Leads To Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Ending...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Tough Stand Leads To Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Ending...

Maharashtra Budget Session Opens With Opposition's Protest Over Maratha & OBC Issues

Maharashtra Budget Session Opens With Opposition's Protest Over Maratha & OBC Issues

Naresh Goyal, Stan Swamy & Nawab Malik's Cases Shed Light On Challenges Faced By Ailing Accused In...

Naresh Goyal, Stan Swamy & Nawab Malik's Cases Shed Light On Challenges Faced By Ailing Accused In...

Maratha Reservation Row: 'Make Public Details Of Shinde-Jarange Talks,' Demands Congress President...

Maratha Reservation Row: 'Make Public Details Of Shinde-Jarange Talks,' Demands Congress President...

Mumbai: Developers Flouting QPR Rules Face MahaRERA Action

Mumbai: Developers Flouting QPR Rules Face MahaRERA Action