Thane Court Sentences 14-Day Judicial Custody To Man Accused Of Molesting Minors During School Picnic | representative pic

Thane: A Thane court on Saturday remanded to 14 days' judicial custody the man accused of sexually molesting eight children during a school picnic in Thane.

Javed Khan was arrested after the parents complained that he had molested their children during a trip planned by their private school within Kapurbawadi police station limits.

The principal, chief operation officer and another staffer of the school were sacked on Thursday following protests led by parents demanding the removal of the school management.

On Wednesday, the school had formed an internal inquiry committee comprising all the senior members of the management and terminated the employment of the three teachers who had accompanied the children to the excursion, pending inquiry.

Following the management's response, the parents have now called off their protests. “We will wait to see for the next three days till the time of the internal inquiry. Depending on the school's action and response, we will decide our next course of action,” said a parent.

Details Of The Horrific Incident

According to the police, attendant Khan allegedly inappropriately touched the children in the seven-eight age group while serving them food on the bus while heading to a picnic organised at a theme park on Tuesday.

“The bus was owned by a private picnic organiser roped in by the school. Khan had been working with the agency for 10 years on daily wages,” an inspector at the police station where the FIR has been registered said.