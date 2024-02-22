Thane: Parents Protest After Class 1 & 3 Girl Students Molested Inside School Bus During Picnic (VIDEO)

Girl Students From Class 1 to 3 Molested At School Picnic; Parents Hold Protest |

A large crowd of parents of students gathered outside a private school in Thane on Thursday. Parents have gathered outside a private school for the second day in a row, demanding a transfer of school administration after class 1 & 3 girl students molested inside a school bus during picnic .

A police team has reached the location to prevent the protestors from entering the school premises.

The Kapurbawdi police have arrested one Javed Khan for allegedly sexually molesting students from class 1 to 3 on a school bus during a picnic.

He allegedly touched the private parts of the victims multiple times while they were returning by bus from a picnic at a play park.

Details of the incident:

The organization of the picnic was apparently outsourced to an adventure company by the school management. After they returned home, the students complained to their parents, who immediately marched to the school demanding strict action against the culprit. After that, they went to Kapurbawdi police station, and after over six hours, their FIR was registered, and Khan was arrested. While the school management sacked Khan, it suspended three teachers who were accompanying the students.

It is not clear what the teachers were doing when the students in their charge were being molested in a most depraved manner. In all, there were 40 students and three teachers who went for the picnic.

The parents were particularly angry with the management for not informing them (when they signed the consent forms) that a third party was involved in organizing the picnic.