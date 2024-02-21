 Thane: Kapurbawdi Police Arrest Man For Molesting Class 2 Students During School Picnic
Thane: Kapurbawdi Police Arrest Man For Molesting Class 2 Students During School Picnic

He allegedly touched the private parts of the victims multiple times when they were returning by bus from a picnic at a play park.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Kapurbawdi Police Arrests Man For Molesting Class 2 Students During School Picnic | Representational Image

The Kapurbawdi police have arrested one Javed Khan for allegedly sexually molesting seven to eight 2nd standard students of a prestigious school. He allegedly touched the private parts of the victims multiple times when they were returning by bus from a picnic at a play park. 

Details of incident

The organisation of the picnic was apparently outsourced to an adventure company by the school management. After they returned home, the students complained to their parents who immediately marched to the school demanding strict action against the culprit. After that they went to Kapurbawdi police station and after over six hours their FIR was registered and Khan was arrested. While the school management sacked Khan, it suspended three teachers who were accompanying the students.

It is not clear what the teachers were doing when the  students in their charge were being molested in a most depraved manner. In all there were 40 students and three teachers who went for the picnic.

article-image

The parents were particularly angry with the management for not informing them (when they signed the consent forms) that a third party was involved in organising the picnic.

