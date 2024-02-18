 Indore: Man Booked For Molesting Stepdaughter, Assaulting Stepson
Indore: Man Booked For Molesting Stepdaughter, Assaulting Stepson

The case was officially registered by Child Welfare Committee (CWC) with Sahiyogitaganj police station.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 18, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing incident on Saturday, a stepfather found himself facing serious legal consequences after being booked for alleged molestation of stepdaughter and physical assault of stepson. The charges include violations under IPC sections 354, 354 A, 323, 506, as well as provisions of the POCSO Act under sections 9L/10, 9M/10, and 9N/10.

The case was officially registered by Child Welfare Committee (CWC) with Sahiyogitaganj police station. Following their intervention, the CWC team successfully rescued two minors from their stepfather. Counselling sessions with the children revealed disturbing truth of the alleged abuse. The authorities are now focused on providing support and ensuring the well-being of the affected minor.

The accused stepfather misbehaved with his daughter and used to touch her body and even private parts. He used to abuse both the kids and beat his brother Ayush. He also threatened to kill them, if they told anyone about it.

The CWC chairperson Pallavi Porwal took the charge and counselled the kids as well as looked after the arrangements to be made for keeping the childrens in Child Care Institution (CCIs).

