Indore: Spectacular Show Marks End Of BSF Inter-Frontier Shooting Competition

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Central School of Weapons & Tactics (CSWT) of Border Security Force successfully hosted the 51st Inter Frontier Platoon Weapon Shooting Competition at the elite Reoti Ranges shooting range in Indore between February 12 and 17.

North Bengal Frontier lifted the overall General Raina Championship Trophy, including the Platoon Weapons trophy, whereas Combat Match Trophy was bestowed on the Gujarat Frontier. During the Competition, Gujarat Frontier and Jammu Frontier achieved second and third positions, respectively.

One event of 51 mm Mortar was held at Hema Range, Mhow, whereas all 10 events of platoon weapon Championship was held at the Reoti Ranges of CSWT BSF.

The six-day event showcased the skills and precision of border security forces from various regions. Participants displayed exceptional marksmanship and camaraderie throughout the competition.

During the concluding ceremony, Ashwani Kumar Sharma, IG, STC BSF Indore was the chief guest. He declared the games closed after an impressive function. At the onset, Bhaskar Singh Rawat, IG CSWT Indore, along with Tirtha Acharya, Commandant CSWT, along with BSF officers, received and welcomed the Chief Guest in the Range.

The closing ceremony was marked with an impressive march past of the various teams on the rhythmic tunes of the BSF brass band.

Thereafter, student of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, IPS Academy Indore and Garima Vidhya Mandir School from Indore presented a colourful cultural programme. IG Sharma congratulated the teams and players for displaying excellence.

He stated and emphasised that sports bring distinct and positive change in our life. IG Sharma, also gave away the trophies to the winners during the ceremony.

In this Annual championship of BSF, shooters from the various BSF Frontiers participated.

After the closing ceremony, IG Sharma also witnessed a demo by the BSF shooters including female participants from Gujarat Frontiers on 'Combat Shooting Skills during Hostage Crisis'. The Chief Guest was highly impressed to witness the event and wished the participants for a better future.

OVERALL RESULT OF FRONTIER TEAMS AS UNDER

TROPHIES : 03

General Raina Overall Championship Trophy: North Bengal Frontier

Platoon Weapon Trophy: North Bengal Frontier

Second Position: Gujarat Frontier

Combat Trophy (Match No 04): Gujarat Frontier

CHALLENGER CUP: 10

Match No 1 (Rifle Man): North Bengal Frontier

Match No 2 (LMG Pair): North Bengal Frontier

Match No 3 (Carbine): North Bengal Frontier

Match No 5 (3 Posn): North Bengal Frontier

Match No 6 (Centre Fire Pistol): North Bengal Frontier

Match No 7 (AIPDM Pistol): North Bengal Frontier

Match No 8 (AIPDM Rifle): Gujarat Frontier

Match No 9 (Sniper Rifle): North Bengal Frontier

Match No 10 (51 MM Mortar): Tripura Frontier

Match No 11 (Section Match): Gujarat Frontier