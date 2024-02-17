MP Weather Updates: Fog Envelops 11 Districts, Drizzle Likely From Feb 20

MP Weather Updates: Fog Envelops 11 Districts, Light Drizzle Expected In Gwalior-Chambal From February 20 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A new Western disturbance is becoming active in North India from Saturday. Its effect will be visible in Madhya Pradesh from February 20. Light rain is expected in Gwalior-Chambal . Also, it is already drizzling in the state due to moisture coming from the Bay of Bengal.

On Saturday, there was light to moderate fog in 11 districts including Jabalpur and Katni. The weather will remain clear in the capital Bhopal for the next 2 days, but it will become cloudy again from February 19. It will remain cloudy for the next 4 days. This may cause a slight drop in day temperature. On Friday, the weather remained changed in Chhindwara, Betul, Seoni and Dindori and light rain also occurred in Malajkhand of Balaghat district.

Temperature expected on Saturday

According to Meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain, due to moisture coming from the Bay of Bengal, the weather has changed in some parts of the state. Western disturbance is becoming active in North India from today. Due to its effect, there may be light rain in Gwalior-Chambal on 20-21 February. Other parts may remain cloudy.

Temperature below 10° in Datia, Gwalior

The minimum temperature in Datia and Gwalior in the state remained below 10° on Friday night. It was recorded at 11.2° in Pachmarhi. The highest minimum temperature was recorded in Narmadapuram at 17.7°.