MP Ex-CM Kamal Nath Leaves For Delhi Amid Buzz Of Joining BJP; Nakul Nath Removes 'Congress' From X Bio

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The speculation that Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath may join the BJP has gained momentum as the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh left for Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

Adding to the buzz, Lok Sabha Member Nakul Nath has also removed the Congress symbol and mention from his X profile.

During his stay in Delhi, Nath is expected to make big decisions to ensure the survival of his political career. He is most likely to meet the top BJP leadership at the two-day BJP National Convention.

BJP leaders are optimistic about the possibilities that Nath may switch over to the BJP, raising the hearts of Congress leaders and workers. If Nath shifts his loyalty to the BJP, then it will be a big jolt to Congress, which is struggling hard to survive in Madhya Pradesh.

It has been learned that Congress' decision to deprive Kamal Nath of the Rajya Sabha ticket has upset him. He was also peeved over the manner in which the Congress leadership is sidelining him in state politics. The state Congress leaders hardly spoke to him before making Jitu Patwari the state head, nor did they involve him in any big decisions or movements.

BJP State President VD Sharma said on Friday that the doors of the BJP are opened for Nath and his son, and if they are willing to join the BJP, then they are welcomed.