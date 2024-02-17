"There Are People In Congress Who Are Upset": Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief VD Sharma's Indirect Dig At Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma took an indirect jibe at senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday.

Sharma claimed that several leaders were upset with the grand old party rejecting the invitation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

He said that these people should "get a chance." When asked about speculations of Kamal Nath joining the BJP, VD Sharma said, "So today I am telling you the environment, we have kept our doors open because there are people in Congress who feel that Congress boycotts Lord Ram, India has Ram in its heart. When Congress insults him, then there are people who are pained by this, who are upset, and they should get a chance." "If those whose names you are taking have pain in their hearts, then they are also welcome," Sharma said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Friday.

On Congress accounts frozen, Sharma claimed that Congress is struggling to survive, so they are saying such things. "If anyone has done the work of crashing the democracy, then it has been done by Congress, Congress has no survival left, that is why Congress says these things," he added.

In a major blow to the Congress party in the state, several leaders switched sides earlier this week. Former MLA Dinesh Ahirwar and Congress District President from Vidisha Rakesh Katare joined the BJP on February 12.

The Congress leaders took the membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of BJP state chief VD Sharma and other senior leaders of the party in the state capital, Bhopal.

"They joined the party after being impressed by the public welfare schemes of the BJP government and the policies of the organisation," the BJP said in a post on X.

Earlier this month, Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh joined the BJP on February 7.

Singh joined the BJP in the presence of party state chief VD Sharma, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and cabinet ministers Prahlad Patel and Kailash Vijayvargiya in Bhopal. Dindori district panchayat president Rudesh Paraste, Vice President Anju Beauhar, Congress' ex-district president of Dindori Virendra Bihari Shukla and several other leaders also joined the BJP on that occasion.