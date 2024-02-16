MP: Ahead Of LS Polls, BJP Focusing On Sailana Assembly Seat

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is focusing on the Sailana Assembly constituency (ST) in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections for the Ratlam Parliamentary seat. BJP organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma’s recent visit to Sailana holds significance following the party’s poor performance in the recently-concluded elections for the Sailana Assembly seat.

In the Assembly elections, the BJP was placed third and Bhartiya Adivasi Party (BAP) candidate KamleshwarDodiyar emerged victorious, snatching the seat from the Congress. It is also said that Sharma and Dodiyar held a short meeting inside the car on the eight-lane Mumbai-Delhi motorway for about 20 minutes near Dhamnod village in Ratlam district on Thursday. What transpired between the two is yet to be known. Sharma reached Tambolia (Raoti), a remote village in the tribal belt of the assembly constituency. He also stayed overnight in the village and talked in detail with the BJP ground level workers.

As per information, Sharma held a meeting with the booth-level party workers in Tambolia and held a detailed discussion to find out their views and opinions about the party securing winning votes in the ensuing parliamentary elections. Sharma had spent about 16 hours in Tambolia and thereafter reached Raoti, where BJP leaders and workers accorded him welcome. From Raoti, he reached Sailana and discussed with party office-bearers and workers.

Ratlam Parliamentary seat is formed of three Assembly seats of Ratlam district (Ratlam city, Ratlam rural and Sailana), three assembly seats of Jhabua district (Jhabua, Petlawad and Thandla) and two assembly seats of Alirajpur district (Alirajpur and Jobat). Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Jhabua has indicated that the BJP accorded utmost importance to winning Ratlam parliamentary seat (ST), where Congress is in a position to pose a challenge to the party.