MP: Vulture Survey Begins; Egyptian Vultures Spotted In Indore Forest Range

Egyptian Vulture | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the rapid extinction of vultures, the Forest Department, after three years, has restarted the survey to count vultures in the forests across the state. Since Friday, forest workers, in collaboration with NGOs, have covered 900 forest areas across 33 districts of the state.

Over 30 forest workers were involved at 25 places in Indore forest division alone. The activity will continue for two days.

According to officials, vultures sitting on the ground and trees are included in the count. Each forest division has to send the survey report to the headquarters in four to five days.

During the last count, 117 vultures were found at 36 places in Indore , Choral, Mhow and Manpur. The prominent ones were Aegyptia, White Rumped, King Culture, Long Build, Eurasian and Cylinder Build.

Most of the vultures found in the Indore forest range are of the Aegyptia or Egyptian species, whose neck and body are white and the beak is yellow. On Friday, 18 teams of the department reached the forests to conduct survey.

CCF Narendra Sanodiya and DFO Mahendra Singh Solanki also reached the Devguradia forest area in Indore range to see the vultures. During this time Ranger Jaiveer Singh was also present.

Indore Forest Division includes many forest areas of Indore, Mhow, Choral and Manpur and Ralamandal Sanctuary including Pedmi, Kajaligarh, Patalpani, Devguradiya (Trenching Ground), Ashapura, Ratvi, Gidh Khoh (Seoni), Kampel, Tinchaphal, Badiya.

No garbage, No vultures

In 2016, maximum number of vultures were seen in Devguradia forest area of ​​Indore range, because during that time the city's garbage was thrown there. Vultures hovered in the trenching ground because of the dirt and smell. But after 2020, due to the change in the picture there, even the vultures have stopped hovering. Due to lack of garbage, vultures have become less visible here.

Only 2 species seen...

"Only one or two species of vultures have been seen in Indore and surrounding forests. We will prepare a report after completion of the survey. During the survey, 18 teams along with some NGOs and students also became part of the counting. However, the initial information was sent through mobile application."

- Mahendra Singh Solanki, DFO, Indore Forest Division