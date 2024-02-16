Bhopal: Woman Crushed To Death By Bus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman who was waiting to catch a bus while returning after attending the last rites of her mother was crushed to death by a bus near a college on the outskirts of Bhopal. The deceased was identified as Bhuri Bai, a resident of Silwani. She had come to attend the last rites of her mother who had died a week ago in Bhopal. On Thursday morning, she was waiting to catch a bus to Silwani along with her nephew at a temporary bus stop. Three more people were also standing at the stop. In the meantime, a truck carrying a boring machine coming from Raisen district dashed a bus from behind. The bus driver lost balance and the bus crushed the people standing at the bus stop. While the victim died on the spot, the other three were seriously injured. The injured were taken to a hospital.

12-year-old kidnapped girl rescued, accused held

Awadhpuri police have rescued a 12-year-old girl who was kidnapped by a man known to the family. The accused was arrested from Betul within 24 hours of the crime. DCP Shraddha Tiwari said the girl’s mother approached police on Monday complaining that her daughter has gone missing from their house. Awadhpuri police registered a case of kidnapping and began investigations. The zeroed in on a Sagar Bhalavi, a resident of village Hasalpur of Amla area of district Betul, who was known to the family. The police team from Bhopal headed to the village and raided the house of the accused. The police team rescued the girl and arrested the Bhalavi under section 363,366 of IPC and POCSO Act.