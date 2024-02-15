 Bhopal Docs Successfully Perform CRT-D Surgery On Elderly Patient Admitted To SHM With Heart Complications
Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 09:50 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to deal with the rising cases of heart diseases attributed to busy lifestyles, the doctors at Sagar Multispecialty Hospital (SMH) successfully performed an advanced Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy with Defibrillator (CRT-D) surgery and saved an elderly patient’s life, on Thursday.

Led by Cardiac Consultants Dr Amjad Ali and Dr Swapnil S Garde, along with Director Dr H K Pandey, the team conducted the surgery. The patient, whose condition was deemed critical, underwent successful implantation of the CRT-D device, marking a pioneering achievement for cardiac care at SMH.

During a press conference held at the hospital, Cardiac Consultant Dr. Amjad Ali disclosed details about the patient, admitted to the hospital's outpatient department (OPD) with severe heart failure. The patient had previously undergone angioplasty, a life-saving procedure. Post-angioplasty, the heart's pumping capacity was compromised, primarily due to damage in two key areas: weakened muscles and impaired electrical activity. This condition, led to desynchronized pumping, where both sides of the heart failed to coordinate effectively. Consequently, the patient's heart failure worsened over time.

To manage the condition effectively, cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices were employed. Additionally, the CRT device includes a defibrillator component, which restores a normal heartbeat by delivering electric shocks internally in case of abnormal heart rates.

Dr Swapnil S Garde, Interventional Cardiology Consultant at SMH, highlighted that the installation of the CRT-D device, along with the connection of three device leads to the patient's heart, was completed within approximately an hour and a half.

On Monday, the patient has recovered from desynchronized pumping and is set to be discharged, returning home to Jabalpur.

To promote heart health, Dr Pandey Director of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery advocated for regular cardiac check-ups with specialized cardiac packages. At Sagar Multispecialty Hospital, a comprehensive Heart Command Center has been established, offering essential tests such as ECG, Echo, TMT, and Stress tests. This facility is equipped with advanced machinery tailored for heart patients and is designed to facilitate constant communication between medical staff and patients.

Furthermore, the establishment includes a dedicated counseling room, providing an avenue for family members to engage with doctors and seek updates on the patient's condition as needed. This integrated approach to cardiac care aims to enhance patient outcomes and promote overall well-being within the community.

