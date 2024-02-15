Bhopal: Makers Of Gullak Web Series Slapped With ₹10,000 Fine For Littering In Public

A still from Gullak |

The makers of the much talked about web series Gullak were reprimanded by civic authorities in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday, and they were even slapped with a fine of a staggering Rs 10,000 for littering a public place.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the team of Gullak was shooting for the fourth season of the web series outside a mall in Trilanga locality of Bhopal. For the shoot, a team of around 20 people had set up cameras in the vicinity and they had even dumped their used cups and plates carelessly on the spot.

This did not go down well with the locals who then brought the issue to the notice of the municipal corporation authorities. The officials landed at the location within no time and halted the shoot.

They found used tea cups and food plates lying around undisposed, resulting into a mess outside the mall. They then warned the makers of strict action and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

Reportedly, a heated argument ensued between the makers and the civic authorities, however, the former ended up paying the fine, but not without creating a scene at the spot.

The civic officials later stated that when the team of Gullak was asked to submit their permission documents, the members refused to cooperate, and instead, insisted that the officials spoke to someone over phone.

However, the authorities refused to listen to their arguments and returned only after the due fine of Rs 10,000 was paid for littering the area and causing inconvenience to the locals.

Gullak airs on Sony LIV, and so far, the makers have released three successful seasons of the show. Created by Shreyansh Pandey, it stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Jameel Khan, among others, in key roles.