Experience The Thrill & Wilderness At MP’s Kanha National Park With This 2-Day Itinerary

By: Harshita Maheshwari | January 27, 2024
Scattered over the districts of Mandla and Balaghat, the Maikal Hills of the Satpuras house Madhya Pradesh's largest national park, Kanha National Park. To make sure you don’t get lost in the greens spanning over 940 square km, we have made a 2-day itinerary!
The annual visiting season for Kanha National Park stretches from October 15 to June 30. Between October and March, the weather is pleasant and the atmosphere is cool, making the ideal time for a visit.
1. Kanha meadows The tiger spotting makes this place a very special.
2. Bird Watching More than 300 different species of birds can be seen in this huge reserve, including vultures, owls, and water birds like teals and herons.
3. Enjoy a joyful Safari In a 4 Wheel Drive Open Jeep safari, the ideal way to discover the Kanha Tiger Reserve is to move through the verdant trees and take in the breathtaking beauty of Kanha. In Kanha National Park, safaris take place in the morning and afternoon.
4. Kanha museum The state's Forest Department is in responsibility for preserving the Kanha Museum, which is situated inside Kanha National Park. This 24/7 museum is close to Khatia (Kisli) gate and is a great resource for anybody with an interest in zoology, botany, or wildlife.
5. Visit Lapsi Kabar Fearless and knowledgeable, 'Lapsi' the hunter and guide was killed by a tiger while defending his hunting companions. At the location of his battle with the tiger, a gravestone was placed in his honour.
6. Watch Shravan Tal and Sindoor Trees It is believed that Shravan Kumar carried his blind parents and collected water from a small pond in the Kanha tiger reserve. Sindoor trees, which grows abundantly here, is used to make the sindoor that is frequently used in Indian homes.
7. Explore local market and delicacies If you are visiting Kanha don't forget to visit the local market famous for handicrafts, wooden artifacts and t-shirts. Also, don't forget to try the local delicacies out their.
So when are you visiting Kanha? Plan your trip fast and enjoy the unforgettable safari with your friends and family.
Thanks For Reading!