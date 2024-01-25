Planning Road Trip This Long Weekend? Here’s List Of 10 Thrilling Places To Visit In MP

By: Harshita Maheshwari | January 25, 2024
1. Kanha - One of Madhya Pradesh's largest parks, Kanha National Park, is located in the city and is a famous destination to see the majestic Royal Bengal Tiger in its natural environment. In addition to tigers, barasingha deer and leopards can be seen in this area.
2. Orchha - Orchha is a small holy town in the state that is blessed with a rich history and vibrant ancient culture, evident in its forts, palaces, and temples. It is situated on the banks of the Betwa River, so do not forget to try river rafting.
3. Bandhavgarh - If you are a wildlife enthusiast, this is your place! Numerous creatures can be found in Bandhavgarh National Park, including sloth bears, Bengal foxes, and Asiatic jackals. But the real attraction here is the tigers.
4. Khajuraho - Renowned for its numerous temples, Khajuraho is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of India's most visited towns. This city is home to some of India's most stunning structures. Temples of Khajuraho are renowned for their carvings.
5. Bhedaghat - Seeing the marble rocks in Bhedaghat, Jabalpur, next to the beautiful Narmada River is a captivating sight. These soaring white rocks, are known to magically change shapes as you sail along the river. Do not miss this!
6. Maheshwar -Situated beside the Narmada River, Maheshwar satisfies your inner pilgrim and traveler alike. October through March is the ideal time of year to visit Maheshwar. But even in the winter, the light may be extremely piercing during the day. It is just 95km from Indore!
7. Amarkantak - The town of Amarkantak is situated in Anuppur district. It is well-known as a Hindu pilgrimage site and is located where the Vindhya and Satpura mountain ranges converge. Amarkantak is home to a wide variety of fauna and flora and is encircled by thick forests.
8. Bhimbetka - Around 30,000 years ago, cave paintings originated. Humans lived millennia ago in rock shelters. Bhimbetka is undoubtedly a gift from our ancient ancestors because of the abundant flora and fauna that surround it. And, it is only 46km away from Bhopal!
9. Pench - The best location to visit in Pench is the Tiger Reserve, which is renowned for being spread mainly across Madhya Pradesh and is located 201 km from Jabalpur and 93 km from Nagpur. The Pench River, which passes through it, is the reason of its name.
10. Panna - Although many of us are intent on seeing tigers, Panna National Park is home to seven distinct vulture species. The Panna Tiger Reserve is the best location to see these in their native environment. This location has a regal history dating back to the middle of the 17th century AD, when it was chosen to serve as the capital of Maharaja Chhatrasal's kingdom.
Thanks For Reading!