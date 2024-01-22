How Ayodhya's Lord Ram Became King Of Orchha? Know The Story Behind Famous Ram Raja Temple

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 22, 2024
1. January 22, 2024, will be written on the golden pages of history in India and, of course, will always remain in our hearts, as the Ram Lalla idol was consecrated in Ayodhya Temple after several centuries. We all know Ram was born in Ayodhya; then how did he become Orchha’s Raja?
2. Orchha, a small holy town in Madhya Pradesh, is famous for its Ram Raja Temple and is even known as the Ayodhya of Bundelkhand. But what led to Lord Ram’s arrival here?
3. Orchha’s queen, Ganesh Kumari, was a big devotee of Lord Ram, while her king-husband, Madhukar Shah Ju Dev, would worship Lord Krishna.
4. One day, the couple had a debate over the two gods, and King Dev said Lord Krishan, on several occasions, has blessed us and even appeared in front of us, “but I have never seen your Ram!”
5. Irked, the queen went to Ayodhya and vowed to return only with Ram’s child form, or else she would give up her life. After much prayer and fasting, Lord Ram, in the form of a child, appeared in front of her.
6. The queen asked him to come with her to Orchha. The god agreed, but had conditions. One of which was that once he stepped into Orchha, he would be the king.
7. Queen Ganesh Kumari happily agreed and carried Ram’s child avatar in her lap to Orchha. And the deity was seated in the palace, now known as Ram Raja Temple.
8. Since then, Lord Ram has become famous as Orchha’s king. He is given royal treatment like a king. Even a guard of honor is held here on a daily basis, and cops have been deployed at the palace for security.
9. Orchha’s Ram Raja Temple is the only temple in India where Ram is treated like a human king. The deity is even served a lavish royal meal every day.
