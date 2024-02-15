Indore: Dentist Robbed Of Gold Chain By Bikers In Mahalaxmi Nagar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dentist was robbed of her gold chain by two miscreants in Lasudia area late on Wednesday. Pooja Gupta was walking home from her clinic situated a few metres away from her house when two bikers who were waiting there targeted her and forcefully snatched her gold chain and fled the scene. It was the second incident of robbery within 8 hours.

According to information, the incident took place in the Mahalaxmi Nagar area around 10.30 pm.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV installed near the spot. Pooja struggled with the biker and tried to prevent him from taking away her gold chain but the accused managed to flee with half the chain. She went home and informed her husband about the incident and later the police were informed.

Another snatching incident took place in the Tukoganj police station jurisdiction around 2.30 pm. Poonam Solanki, a resident of New Palasia and a permanent resident of Sanawad in Khargone district has lodged a complaint that he was selling coconuts in the area when two bikers snatched his mobile phone from him in the New Palasia area. The complainant tried to chase the accused but they managed to flee from the spot.

It is said that a woman was also robbed of her gold chain in Chandan Nagar area on Tuesday and the police are clueless about the accused in all the incidents till the filing of the report.