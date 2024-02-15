Indore: College Students To Take Charge Of Animals’ Well-Being On Campus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to minimise conflicts between humans and community animals on campuses, students of colleges under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya will soon be seen taking charge of animals' well-being, including food, protection, and medical assistance and efficient birth control. Going by the advice of MP Maneka Gandhi, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has asked colleges affiliated with it to establish an Animal Welfare Group for taking care of animals on their respective campuses. “Over the years I have seen that if young people are introduced to practical compassion, they become better citizens, helping all species, preserving the environment, and helping people in their communities.

Practical compassion needs to be applied in schools and colleges and one of the ways to do it is to create an Animal Welfare Association, in the same way that colleges allow and encourage sports, drama, elocution, etc,” reads a letter by Gandhi to DAVV. Students who want to join can join and a teacher should be made the head/mentor of the group. “I believe that this group will enhance the academic and extracurricular offerings of your college and contribute significantly to the well-being of the college community. The idea behind this initiative is to create a space where students, faculty, and staff can actively engage in the care and study of animals,” the letter says. Basically, the Animal Welfare Group provides disciplined care for campus animals.

The Animal Welfare group will give every college student and faculty member a chance to express their interest in other species. The group will create young caregivers and an environment conducive to the growth of compassion and awareness of civic rights and the preservation of all species. “It is important to reduce conflict in society and one way is to create a strong community of people who are compassionate towards animals. The heart is a door. When we let it open, it opens for all,” the missive says. “Research indicates that interactions with animals have positive effects on mental health and stress reduction. Establishing an Animal Care Unit on campus would contribute to the overall well-being of students and staff,” it adds.

FUNCTIONS OF ANIMAL Welfare Group

1 Research and create a database of animal care services around college location. Gather information of the nearest shelters, veterinary hospitals

2. Create a database of the animals on the campus

3. Check if they are all sterilised. If not find a good animal hospital and schedule sterilisation of the animals. Feed the animals at notified feeding places and times. Consult vets if any are ill. If there is an aggressive animal put Anxocare in its food. Make sure there is no hitting or relocation by guards.

4. Inculcate the values of compassion by conducting meaningful and joyous events.

5. Schedule webinars/seminars for the students. The society should deliberate on broader animal welfare issues such as lllegal slaughterhouses, bird smuggling, animal sacrifice etc.