Indore: Ban On New E-Rickshaw Registrations From March 2

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to smoothen the traffic flow and end the menace of E-rickshaws in the city, Regional Transport Office has decided not to issue any new registration to the E-rickshaws.

The decision has been taken in compliance with the decision taken by the district road safety committee.

Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma said, “The traffic management system of the city is being disturbed due to E-rickshaw drivers not operating on prescribed routes, running vehicles in a disorganised manner, plying more passengers than the capacity and violating traffic rules.”

He said that as per the decision taken in the meeting of the District Level Road Safety Committee held on February 2, to ban the registrations of new E-rickshaws in a month i.e. by March 2.

“In this regard, a meeting of passenger E-rickshaw dealers was organised on February 9 and they were informed that they should provide information about the remaining stock of E-rickshaw including the chassis number to the RTO office,” RTO added.

The RTO said that a special checking drive against E-rickshaws operating in the city is being run to check their fitness, HSRP number plate, registration, insurance, driver's license, overloading in the vehicle and others.

“Feedback is also being taken from passengers and we have seized five E-rickshaws on Tuesday. In the past few days, action has been taken against more than 80 E-rickshaws under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act,” Sharma said.

IMC to bring policy for E-rickshaws

Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to bring a policy to control the menace of E-rickshaws in the city. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that they are working on preparing the policy and protocols for E-rickshaws as they are creating a menace in the city in terms of traffic. IMC has already fixed different routes for the E-rickshaws.

E-rickshaw drivers to go on strike from Feb 21

Meanwhile, protesting against the decision to ban on registration of E-rickshaws and fixing the routes, the E-rickshaw drivers association has decided to go on strike from Feb 21.