Indore: 3 Injured In Group Clash Following Argument Between Kids

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons got injured in a clash between two groups following an argument between their children while flying a kite in Chhatripura. Police registered a case against 11 people from both the groups under various sections and started an investigation into the case.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Silawatpura area on Monday. Some children were flying a kite on the terrace of a house. Then, they had an argument over some issue. Following the argument between the children, their parents had an altercation. The situation turned intense and both the groups allegedly attacked each other injuring three persons in the incident. Police have registered a case against Sonu, Wasim, Javed, Imran, Shahid and two others on the complaint of Nazma. Four persons named Hanif, Guddu, Noushad and Bilal from another group were booked on the complaint of Mohammad Wasim. Both the groups alleged that they were attacked by each other.

The police are also taking the statements of injured people to know the exact reason behind the incident.

It is said that some men were seen in the CCTV while they were roaming in the area carrying sticks after the incident. The police are examining other CCTVs installed in the area.