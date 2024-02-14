Bhopal: Valentine’s Day For Cops Busy Life They Lead, Yet Find Time To Make Their Love Beam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The spring is here to give buried flower a dream and love a beam. This is the time when falls the Valentine’s Day. The couples, old or young, express love to one another. To know how working couples celebrate the day, Free Press spoke to some senior officials of the police department where getting time to celebrate it is difficult. Yet many of them manage to find time for one another. They dine out, take tea together and watch movies. And for a few, every day is Valentine’s Day.

Experts:

Every day is Valentine’s Day for us: Shailendra Singh Chouhan

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan and his wife Dr Jyotsna Chouhan got married in 2002 and have two children. “Despite busy schedules, we always have tea together in the morning no matter what, even if we cannot share meals due to conflicting schedules,” he said. The couple faced tough times in 2014 when Jyotsna battled cancer for three years. Today, she supports other affected families.

Every night, we watch movie or web series: Richa Jain

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bhopal, Richa Jain and her husband Akshay Choudhary, ACP of MP Nagar, have celebrated five blissful years of marriage. Now, they are expecting a child. “We have been happily married for five years and I am expecting a baby soon,” Richa said. Despite demanding jobs, they prioritise quality time, ensuring work stays outside their home. Jain said that despite their shared profession, they made a conscious effort to keep their personal and professional lives separate. “We don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day but every night, we watch a movie or web series. These simple yet meaningful acts strengthened the fabric of our love, reaffirming our commitment to each other,” Richa said.

Box 3: I am more excited about our wedding anniversary: Mayuri Gour

Lokayukta police inspector Mayuri Gour and CGST superintendent Pawan Kumar Gupta have been married for 17 years. They met during their studies while preparing for PSC exams and fell in love. They got married and have two children. Pawan Kumar is posted in Itarsi circle and comes home every night after work. Gour said, “Our mantra is to go on vacation every two to three months to spend quality time together. While Valentine’s Day is special, I am more excited about my marriage anniversary which is on February 16.”