Bhopal's Adampur Landfill Turns Into Feasting Ground For Eagles As Incinerator Fails To Keep Up With Dead Animal Waste

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Adampur Cantonment landfill site of Bhopal has turned into a feasting ground for eagles and vultures as tonnes of dead animal waste is being thrown in the open. Reason: Municipal Corporation's Rs 4 crore animal incinerator capacity is not at par with the dead remains.

According to local media reports, flocks of eagles gather at the Adampur landfill to eat the flesh of dead cattle that are thrown in the open. The corporation claims that the dead bodies of all the cattle that die in the city are cremated in this incinerator but, due to low capacity of the machine, the dead animal waste collected daily remains lying in a container kept nearby. This open container serves as an invitation to hundreds of eagles.

4 ton daily waste from slaughterhouses

According to the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, the five slaughterhouses in the city generate 4 ton slaughter waste on a daily basis. Apart from this, 3 tonnes of dead cattle and 7 tonnes of dead animal waste is produced, taking the total to 14 to 15 tonnes. Whereas, the capacity of the incinerator is 500 kg per hour and it works for 8 to 10 hours daily. In this way 10 tonnes of dead animal waste is burnt daily. Even then more than 4 tonnes of waste is left in the open.

Another plant being set up

The Municipal Corporation officials said that they are setting up another new incinerator plant near the existing plant. It will have a capacity to cremate 50 tonnes of dead animals daily. It has been said that the cost of this plant to be built on PPP mode is around Rs 6 crore and it will be ready in the next three months.

The corporation will provide the contractor land and electricity for the operation of the plant.