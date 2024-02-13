Bhopal: JP Hospital Doc Prescribes Gum Surgery To Man On Basis Of Other Patient's X-Ray

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of negligence in treatment of a patient has come to fore at Bhopal's JP Hospital, where the doctor had mistakenly prescribed him a gum surgery on the basis of another patient's X-ray report.

Unable to draw parallels between his illness and the prescribed treatment, the patient decided to go for a a second opinion from a private hospital. The reports here revealed that the district hospital doctors had misdiagnosed.

According to the information, Samir Sufi, a patient, visited JP Hospital on February 6, experiencing frequent bleeding from his gums. Seeking medical attention, he consulted Dr. Yash at JP Hospital, who recommended an X-ray. Although the X-ray was conducted at JP Hospital, the doctor, upon mistakenly interpreting another patient's report, advised Samir that his gum had decayed and needed removal. Despite Samir's objection, stating no difficulty in chewing, the doctor insisted on the extraction.

Disappointed with JP Hospital, Samir Sufi reached out to People's Dental Hospital in Karond on February 8. Here, another X-ray was conducted, revealing the patient's gum to be healthy. The bleeding was attributed to nerve issues, and treatment was recommended through medication, eliminating the need for surgery or gum extraction.

Dr. Rakesh Shrivastav, a civil surgeon at JP Hospital, acknowledged the need for an investigation into the matter. Any identified mistakes could be classified under medical negligence, and appropriate action would be taken.