Indore: Third Edition Of Narmada Sahitya Manthan From Feb 16

Dinesh Gupta (left) and Dr Mukesh Modh address the press conference |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The third edition of the annual literary conference ‘Narmada Sahitya Manthan’ of Vishwa Samvad Kendra Malwa is being organised in Dhar from February 16 to 18. In the programme, various social workers including eminent litterateurs, thinkers, scholars of history, Constitution and culture will address various sessions as speakers.

Dr Mukesh Modh, convenor of Narmada Sahitya Manthan and Dinesh Gupta, head of Vishwa Sanwad Kendra, informed here about the literature festival at a press conference on Monday. Dr Modh said that the literary festival is being organised in the city of Raja Bhoj, a symbol of rich tradition of knowledge and science, will be helpful in transmitting the message of India's awakening to self-realisation in the society. In Sahitya Manthan, various litterateurs, literature lovers, journalists, researchers, teachers and social workers of Malwa-Nimar will discuss on India's culture, history, Constitution, nation building through Ram Rajya, spirituality, folk art, tribal discussion, leftism, literature and social workers in various sessions. Participants will get an opportunity to interact with invited speakers on subjects like education, cinema, etc. In the event of seventeen sessions of lectures, quizzes and presentations, books of authors of Malwa-Nimar will also be released.

On the eve of Sahitya Manthan, on February 15, the exhibition based on the works and personality of Raja Bhoj will be inaugurated by RSS Malwa Province Sanghchalak Prakash Shastri. On this occasion Kerala Story's script-dialogue writer Suryapal Singh Sisodia and Kalidas Academy director Govind Gande will also be present.

In the concluding session of Narmada Sahitya Manthan, on the evening of February 18, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Co-Sarkaryavah Manmohan Vaidya will address. At the venue itself, folk artistes, poets and litterateurs of Malwa-Nimar region will present their performances on Abhivyakti stage. Five Padma awardees are participating in the programme. A heritage walk has been organised from Bhojshala on February 17 at 8 am.

In this third phase of Narmada Sahitya Manthan, the co-organisers along with Vishwa Samvad Kendra are Devi Ahilya University Indore, Vikram University Ujjain, Kalidas Academy Ujjain, weekly magazine Panchjanya and Ritam App. Registration for participation in the programme is being done online.

Prominent speakers of Sahitya Manthan

J.Nandkumar, Swami Vigyananandji, Mukul Kanitkar, Sandiprao Mahind, Ashwini Upadhyay, Mahesh Sharma, Ramesh Patange, Abhijeet Jog, Hitesh Shankar, Shriram Parihar, Anant Vijay, Rameshwar Mishra Pankaj, Kumud Sharma, Shaifali Vaidya and Nivedita Bhide.