Bhopal: Tumour Removed From Lower Part Of Esophagus In Complex Surgery | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A complex surgery of a large tumour in the lower part of the esophagus was conducted in AIIMS Bhopal. Executive director of AIIMS Bhopal, Prof Dr Ajai Singh said a huge tumour of approximately 10 cm x 10 cm x 8 cm size located at the junction of the esophagus and stomach was removed.

According to AIIMS, a 34-year-old woman was brought to the department of surgical oncology with complaints of blood in vomiting.

On an endoscopic examination of the food pipe and stomach in the cancer department, several bulges were found in the lower part of the food pipe. On biopsy of these lumps, Leiomyoma of the esophagus was detected.

On contrast CT scan of the chest and abdomen, a tumour was found on the lower part of the esophagus and the gastro esophageal junction, which was stuck to the left part of the liver.

During the operation, the chest was opened from the right side and the esophagus and intrathoracic part of mass was separated from various organs of the chest. After that, the abdomen was opened and the mass was separated from the liver, aorta, diaphragm and spleen.

After removing the esophagus with the mass, a new food pipe was constructed from the normal part of the stomach and connected to the remnant of the food pipe in the neck. This operation, which lasted for about nine hours, was successfully completed by the team of the cancer surgery department.