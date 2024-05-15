MP Updates: Indore Encroachment Removal Team Spotted In Commando-Like Uniform; Leopard Attack In Jabalpur

MP Updates: IMC Enchroachment Removal Team Seen In Commando-Like Uniform; Leopard Leaves Deep Fang-Marks On Jabalpur Villager |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The new uniform of encroachment removal team of Indore Municipal Corporation has raised eyebrows in the city. The municipal staff were spotted donning Commando-like uniform on Wednesday, garnering attention of not only passersby, but also the opposition Congress.

According to information, the Indore Municipal Corporation had implemented army commando-like dress code for encroachment removal staff of IMC to avoid ruckus by the accused vendors during the clearing work.

However, Congress called the action as an insult to the army, saying the IMC is misusing the sacred uniform to instil fear in public.

Congress calls it an action to scare people

Regarding this experiment of the Indore Municipal Corporation, Congress' divisional spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal told media that, 'This is a crime. It is an insult to the army. Not everyone can wear an army uniform.”

Khandelwal added, “The army uniform instills a sense of security among the citizens but this uniform is being used to create fear among them. This is condemnable. Reconsider your decision.”

Leopard Attackes Man In Jabalpur Forest, Leaves Deep Fang-Marks On Shoulder & Back

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard attacked a man in Jugpura village under Belkheda police station of Jabalpur, leaving him severely injured. The villager had gone to harvest tendu leaves from the forest when a leopard attacked him all of a sudden. Fortunately, the victim’s life was saved somehow.

The matter came to light on Thursday. Currently, the injured man is admitted and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to information, Gautam Mallah (40), living in Jugpura village under Belkheda police station area, 70 km from Jabalpur headquarters, was left bleeding after a leopard attacked him in a forest. He has sustained deep injuries on his shoulder and back.

After being attacked, Gautam somehow reached the village from where his family took him to Belkheda Primary Health Center on a motorcycle. From there, he was referred to the Medical College Hospital and is in a state of recovery.