MP: Police Station In-Charge Passes Vulgar Comments To Woman, Invites Her In Quarter On Pretext Of Work, Suspended

MP: 'Obscene' Station In-Charge Called Women To Quarter, Suspended By SP | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A police station in-charge has been suspended for allegedly misbehaving and harassing a woman in his quarter at Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district. The matter came to light on Friday after the victim lodged a complaint against the inspector.

According to Superintendent of Police, Shailendra Singh Chouhan after receiving all the complaints, have suspended the station in-charge.

In fact, the police station in-charge of Morena’s Single Basti, Raman Bhil allegedly passed lewd comments to the women residing in the town. As per the victim, the accused had also called them on WhatsApp and asked them to his quarter on the pretext of some work. When denied, the accused threatened the women of false criminal cases and harrasment. Fed-up of all the troubles, the victims lodged a complaint with the town's police station.

In fact, this is not the first time the station in-charge has been charged under such cases. In the past also, he has been line-attached for similar offences. Presently, the entire town is well aware of his ill-behaviour.

‘Tried to bribe a rape victim,’ alleges social activists

As per the Social Activists in the town, many women have come to them till now and shared their grievances saying they are troubled by the station in-charge. Also, the accused tried a bribe a rape victim with Rs 50,000 and when she refused, the station in-charge threatened her of implicating in false cases also.