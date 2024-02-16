 MP: Gwalior Collector Spotted Relishing Meal At Govt's Deendayal Mobile Kitchen; Candid Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Gwalior Collector Spotted Relishing Meal At Govt's Deendayal Mobile Kitchen; Candid Video Goes Viral

MP: Gwalior Collector Spotted Relishing Meal At Govt's Deendayal Mobile Kitchen; Candid Video Goes Viral

Both the Collector and Additional Commissioner, like ordinary citizens, seated themselves on a street-side bench and purchased a meal (thali), experiencing the taste of the food served at the mobile kitchen.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a candid moment, Gwalior Collector Akshay Kumar Singh was seen enjoying a meal at a Deendayal Rasoi food truck on Friday. Collector Singh was seen sharing food with Additional Commissioner, and their video is earning heaps of praises on social media.

In the video, the senior officers can be seen sitting on a bench at roadside, cherishing simple food like common man.

Under Deendayal Rasoi, state government provides affordable meals at just Rs 5 per plate for the needy. These kitchens were converted into food trucks to make them more accessible.

Read Also
MP: Youth Travels 125Km To Celebrate Valentine's With Girlfriend, Gets Abducted By Her Friends
article-image
Read Also
MP: Finance Agents Thrashed For Seizing Garbage Vehicle In Gwalior, Video Viral
article-image

The Nodal Officer of Deendayal Rasoi, Anil Dubey, said that during an impromptu city tour, Collector Akshay Kumar Singh and Additional Commissioner Vijay Raj unexpectedly visited the operational Deendayal Rasoi center at Intak Maidan. Here, meals are provided at nominal prices to the people in need, mostly laborers.

Both the Collector and Additional Commissioner, like ordinary citizens, seated themselves on a street-side bench and purchased a meal (thali), experiencing the taste of the food served at the mobile kitchen. The collector, after personally examining the preparation and meeting the staff responsible for cooking and serving, commended the quality and cleanliness of the food.

Prior to this, Collector Akshay Kumar Singh had conducted thorough inspections to ensure the quality of the meals provided. During this event, Deendayal Rasoi in-charge, Dharmendra Bhadauria, along with other officials, were also present.

The video went viral and was widely circulated on social media, portraying a heartening example of public officials actively engaging with the community and supporting initiatives aimed at providing affordable and nutritious meals to the underprivileged.

Read Also
Akasa Air Assures Probe In Incident Involving Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Ater BJP Leader...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Gwalior Collector Spotted Relishing Meal At Govt's Deendayal Mobile Kitchen; Candid Video Goes...

MP: Gwalior Collector Spotted Relishing Meal At Govt's Deendayal Mobile Kitchen; Candid Video Goes...

MP: Finance Agents Thrashed For Seizing Garbage Vehicle In Gwalior, Video Viral

MP: Finance Agents Thrashed For Seizing Garbage Vehicle In Gwalior, Video Viral

MP: 6-Yr-Old Disabled Girl Raped By Neighbour In Shivpuri, Victim Narrates Ordeal To Mom In Sign...

MP: 6-Yr-Old Disabled Girl Raped By Neighbour In Shivpuri, Victim Narrates Ordeal To Mom In Sign...

MP: 4 Killed In Firecracker Blast At Bundelkhand Mahotsav

MP: 4 Killed In Firecracker Blast At Bundelkhand Mahotsav

Bhopal: Woman Crushed To Death By Bus While Returning From Mother's Last Rites

Bhopal: Woman Crushed To Death By Bus While Returning From Mother's Last Rites