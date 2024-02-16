MP: Gwalior Collector Spotted Relishing Meal At Govt's Deendayal Mobile Kitchen; Candid Video Goes Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a candid moment, Gwalior Collector Akshay Kumar Singh was seen enjoying a meal at a Deendayal Rasoi food truck on Friday. Collector Singh was seen sharing food with Additional Commissioner, and their video is earning heaps of praises on social media.

In the video, the senior officers can be seen sitting on a bench at roadside, cherishing simple food like common man.

Under Deendayal Rasoi, state government provides affordable meals at just Rs 5 per plate for the needy. These kitchens were converted into food trucks to make them more accessible.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Nodal Officer of Deendayal Rasoi, Anil Dubey, said that during an impromptu city tour, Collector Akshay Kumar Singh and Additional Commissioner Vijay Raj unexpectedly visited the operational Deendayal Rasoi center at Intak Maidan. Here, meals are provided at nominal prices to the people in need, mostly laborers.

Both the Collector and Additional Commissioner, like ordinary citizens, seated themselves on a street-side bench and purchased a meal (thali), experiencing the taste of the food served at the mobile kitchen. The collector, after personally examining the preparation and meeting the staff responsible for cooking and serving, commended the quality and cleanliness of the food.

Prior to this, Collector Akshay Kumar Singh had conducted thorough inspections to ensure the quality of the meals provided. During this event, Deendayal Rasoi in-charge, Dharmendra Bhadauria, along with other officials, were also present.

The video went viral and was widely circulated on social media, portraying a heartening example of public officials actively engaging with the community and supporting initiatives aimed at providing affordable and nutritious meals to the underprivileged.